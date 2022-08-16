Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still looking for the person who beat a woman to death on Saturday.

Her partially clothed body was discovered behind a home on Residence Avenue.

She was later identified as Shannon Hammock, 45.

An autopsy was done Monday but WALB News 10 was told she died of blunt force trauma. It’s still unclear if she was sexually assaulted.

This case is one of three homicides in the past few days in Albany. There have been 11 homicides this year in Dougherty County.

Gregory Curry lives in the neighborhood where the body was found.

“It kind of scares me, what people will do people,” Curry said. “It’s so close, and me not being able to see and need to be protected. Maybe they need to patrol more, not sure if that will do any good but they need to patrol more.”

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the violence has got to stop.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” Fowler said. “It’s getting worse and worse. We want to draw people to Albany. That means we need to have a peaceful city that people wouldn’t mind coming to live.”

Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB police are still revisiting the scene and looking for more witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.