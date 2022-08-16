Ask the Expert
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community

Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform the former Albany Middle School building on North Jefferson Street and expand the pipeline of new nurse graduates in the region.(nkim | Source: Phoebe)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed learning community that was denied by the Albany Dougherty County Historic Preservation Committee was given the green light to now be built.

The Albany City Commission on Monday overturned the preservation committee’s decision to deny the learning community for Albany Technical College and Phoebe.

Construction will begin soon.

The proposal is to turn the old Albany Middle School into a new learning and living center. The preservation committee previously found that the former school could be better preserved and refurbished.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

