Camilla working to revitalize downtown

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla officials are using grant money to improve the look of its downtown.

Business owners hope bringing their storefronts back to life will improve their sales.

The city and business owners want to preserve some of their history, all while making it more attractive for today’s shoppers.

The property owners pay an extra tax to help pay for storefront improvements and other projects.

Don Gray is the Director of Downtown Camilla. (Source: WALB)

“I’m very proud to say that most of the local property owners have participated. We have some absent property owners that we’re encouraging at this time to participate. But through the three phases that we that we completed in the one where we get 15 builders that have completely been out of facade. We’ve got five that are in the process, and we have four that had been approved to begin work. And this accomplishment has been done in a COVID time when we had problems getting materials in,” said Don Gray, downtown Camilla director.

The Downtown Development Authority wants to establish a relationship between the city and business owners for these first projects to continue improvements.

“We have a really good relationship with the City of Camilla and with that relationship, this is a springboard. Post and more projects we work together to accomplish that for downtown,” said Gray.

Many buildings aren’t able to preserve their historic materials but Bank of Camilla was able to do that.

“Well, this building is primarily brick, and some of that brick had to be restored. Brick was beginning to crumble and we had to do quite a bit of restoration on the back of the building to get in its current condition. We’re just proud that the city provided some funds. The funds were a facade program and the funds furnished by the bank are able to restore,” David Wright, Bank of Camilla owner, said.

The city’s goal is to target about 12 businesses they would like to have participate and commit to the process by the end of the year.

