Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.

It’s still unclear if the victims lived in the neighborhood or were just in the area.

Persley said police are calling on the community to speak up and help to stop the violence.

“This is where the community pulls together and unites to not only support the family during their time of grieving but support the family in the cause for justice,” Persley said. “And that we find those who are responsible for this because we’ve encountered too many homicides over the years. And we haven’t had the time as a community to just heal from the last one.”

Persley said police do not have a clear suspect yet. But they were told it was a man who drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
