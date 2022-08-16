2 dead in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are dead following a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department.

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.

Police Chief Michael Persley said two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Persley said police are canvasing the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

