2 dead in Albany shooting

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are dead following a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department.

Police Chief Michael Persley said two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Persley said police are canvasing the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

