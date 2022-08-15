Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Therapy surf dog takes final ride on the waves

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. (Source: KFMB, Jose Martinez, CNN)
By Heather Hope
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the final “surf’s up” for a southern California therapy dog.

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. But now, she’s hanging up her surfboard after suffering her own health challenges.

She’s now over 14 years old and was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, a mass on her liver and arthritis in her spine.

Ricochet took her final ride at La Jolla Shores, helping Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez ride the waves. Martinez lost both legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan.

Ricochet helped Martinez in his recovery by getting him back in the ocean.

“She’s getting a lot older now, so unfortunately she has not been wanting to surf a lot more like she used to,” Martinez said.

Ricochet has a rich history of helping humans in need. Her very first assisted surf happened in 2009 when she counterbalanced the surfboard for a 14-year-old boy with a spinal cord injury.

But now in 2022, she’s riding the final wave with Martinez, who was told he would be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

“For me to be able to help out the dog that helped me kick-start my surfing career and my surfing life, it is just as if I am filling her cup up as much as she filled mine up,” Martinez said.

Ricochet helped Martinez achieve his number-one ranking in the International Surf Association’s prone assist division. He now has a dream to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus

Latest News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
FILE - Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union...
Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily