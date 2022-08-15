Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Kemp announces over $1B for Department of Human Services programs

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he’s dedicating more than $1 billion to Department of Human...
Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he’s dedicating more than $1 billion to Department of Human Services (DHS) programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF.(WALB)
By Mikelya Fournier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he’s dedicating more than $1 billion to Department of Human Services (DHS) programs such as Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.

Funds will come from The State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ household. It is expected to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and 40-year-high inflation.

To be eligible, Georgians, including anyone in the active enrollees’ household, must have been enrolled in one of the DHS government assistance programs by July 31, 2022. Cash assistance will not be provided to those enrolled after the cutoff date. Georgians who are enrolled in more than one of the programs will only receive one cash assistance payment.

DHS will be communicating with eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal. All potentially eligible Georgians should log into their Georgia Gateway accounts and ensure their personal information and contact preferences are up-to-date.

For more assistance, eligible Georgians can contact DHS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker Co. armed robbery
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus

Latest News

Atlanta City Councilmembers will weigh idea of setting aside money to help fund women's access...
Georgia’s six-week abortion law allowed to stand
WALB
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Sunday was the first service since Wednesdays damaging storms
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms