Kemp announces over $1B for Department of Human Services programs

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he’s dedicating more than $1 billion to Department of Human Services (DHS) programs such as Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.

Funds will come from The State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ household. It is expected to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and 40-year-high inflation.

To be eligible, Georgians, including anyone in the active enrollees’ household, must have been enrolled in one of the DHS government assistance programs by July 31, 2022. Cash assistance will not be provided to those enrolled after the cutoff date. Georgians who are enrolled in more than one of the programs will only receive one cash assistance payment.

DHS will be communicating with eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal. All potentially eligible Georgians should log into their Georgia Gateway accounts and ensure their personal information and contact preferences are up-to-date.

For more assistance, eligible Georgians can contact DHS.

