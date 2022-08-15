GSW launches new masters degree program

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new program at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) for people who are already in their careers but want to move further ahead. The school is launching a new degree called executive masters of business administration.

Many managers or even top-level executives often say they are stuck in their careers. But data suggests that 1,600 new positions will be created over the next 10 years.

Having transferable skills for higher-level positions will make you more marketable and fit for the job.

Jim Aller is the director of the new program. (Source: WALB)

“That’s one of the attractive things about an executive MBA. It’s not particular to an industry. So here in southern Georgia, we’re not that far from Atlanta where people work in retail, people work in the manufacturing types of settings, anywhere where you’re managing people, an EMBA is going to add value to that career,” said Jim Aller, program director.

After graduating from GSW, Jay Anderson was looking into their EMBA program for a work/life balance.

“But I had also, once I finished, wanted to look into executive MBA programs. And everything that I found, you had to travel to go do a residency, and the cost was just really high. And so, when I found out about this one residency right here in town, the cost is a lot more manageable than some of the other programs in the state of Georgia and elsewhere,” Anderson said.

The program is giving first-hand experience to students from professors who have been in their shoes before.

“It’s definitely manageable. With just weekend residencies, it’s just a little bit of your time that you can give in person on campus. With the rest of that work being done, kind of at your pace throughout the week. It’s definitely something that can be done. Pretty much anyone is willing to put in the effort to do it,” said Anderson.

GSW officials said students can expect to have career advancement and salary increases within two years after the program. Students interested can now register for the program. Classes will begin in January 2023.

