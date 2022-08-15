Golden Rams shine under the lights in first scrimmage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are a few weeks away from opening up in the coliseum to host Mississippi College.

But they have to test each other in two scrimmages and they held their first on Sunday night. The dirty blue defense was able to lay the wood just like their first day in pads last week.

That’s scary because some of these big hits are from Golden Rams who are not starters at this time. But plays like that will get guys more playing time or set roles.

Overall the offense moved the chains in the beginning of the scrimmage, but this number 1 ranked defense came to do damage Sunday night.

One that stood out was third year safety Jalen Mitchell who was all over the field.

ASU junior safety Jalen Mitchell said he was behind star defensive back Coemba Jones last year and he wants to make plays like Coemba did last year (WALB)

Head coach Gabe Giardinia gave me his takeaways from Sunday’s scrimmage.

“Our up front is really good, our front 7. So we’re just trying to keep it up in the back end, make them look good and make us look good so we’re just trying to keep everything good in the back end, give up no touchdowns and have the same defense we had last year. In my sophomore year last year, I was behind Coemba Jones, so all we did was make plays last year, so I’m just trying to take hold of him last year and do what he did last year for the team and just make plays whenever I can” said Mitchell.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said their offense got in the red zone a couple of times and defensively, they bent but they didn’t break. (WALB)

“Little first scrimmage, you know a bunch of little things you wish you had back. Some near misses on some things but I thought we ran the ball well and I thought we stopped the run pretty well at times. We got in the redzone a couple of times and defensively, we bent but we didn’t break. So that was good” said Giardina.

The Golden Rams will have their second scrimmage on Sunday at 7pm.

