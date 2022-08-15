Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – It’s official! The Cincinnati Zoo has announced Fiona’s little brother will be called Fritz.

The hippo care team selected Ferguson and Fritz as the final name candidates from thousands of suggestions and asked the public to weigh in on which they liked better.

Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 around 10 p.m.

The zoo said Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus
150 bags were given away
150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway

Latest News

Shawn Gaylor, spokesperson for Gurnee Police Department, describes a shooting at a Six Flags...
Six Flags shooting 'not a random act,' police spokesperson says
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of...
Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72