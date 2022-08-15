Doughtery Co. Commission holds public hearings on millage rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The millage rate increase Dougherty County is proposing will result in property taxes increasing within the next year. There were only two people that voiced their concerns on Monday.

The county is proposing a 19.069 millage rate. This will be an increase of 3.5 mills. Meaning that if you own a home worth $100,000, you will see a property tax increase of about $134.

Earlier this month, the city proposed rolling back its millage rate from 9.631 mills to 9.597. Meaning homeowners will see a property tax decrease of about $1.36.

If both are approved, residents will see an overall property tax increase of about $133.50 per $100,000 home.

“What we’re currently evaluating and what our independent analyst literally came in and told us is that we’re going to have to do this in order to continue to balance your budget, and in order to be able to keep your employees,” Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman, said.

Burt Newcome spoke out on Monday. He feels that a tax increase is not what the community needs.

“People move here to this area, but they choose to go to other counties. We should really be embracing more people moving here. And we should really be lowering our taxes, giving people more incentives to move here,” said Newcomb.

A second public hearing was held Monday night. The third public hearing will be held on Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., at the Government Center.

