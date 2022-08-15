Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks.

The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road.

The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year.

The city spent about $150,000 on this project, which started in June.

Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard said he believes projects like these are the start of Albany turning over a new leaf.

“When the kids come out of school today, they’ll have a brand new sidewalk to walk to school and from school,” Howard said. “And just like the late song that was by Sam and Dave, a change is gonna come. And I think it’s going to be a win-win situation for the kids.”

Howard said the project was a collaboration between the city, the Albany Housing Authority and the Dougherty County School System.

The city commissioner said completion of the project is near.

“From looking at it, I’m just going to take a hypothetical guess, I say this probably will be another two weeks,” he said. “They could come back and just polish it up. Remove a tube, remove some of the trash and remove some of the equipment. But our foundation’s already set, so they’re doing touch-ups now.”

Howard said RedSpeed cameras could also be in the works for this area to make it even safer.

“Absolutely, because this street here, Broad Street, is a busy street that runs east and west,” Howard said. “And as we go on, we have $1.5 million to take the sidewalks from school street all the way to the underpass. But it’s going to take some time.”

Howard encourages residents to be patient as more progress is in the works.

