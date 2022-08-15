Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages.

On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows.

“On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof. And then my heart sank,” Tracy Simmons-Williams, a member of the church, said.

Before the long process of picking up the pieces, Rev. Michael Ephraim, pastor of the church, said his number one goal was to have service on the campus on Sunday. The church gathered in an auditorium adjacent to the church for the first of likely many times on Sunday.

Reverend Ephraim says he is tired, but he knows he must fight on for the community (WALB)

“It’s heartwarming to know that we could be together, but it does not diminish or take the place of our sanctuary,” Simmons-Williams said.

Ephriam added that no matter where church members gathered, having church was going to happen.

“Whether that meant we were going to be outside, it was in my view significant to keep them on the campus,” Ephraim said.

Installing a new sound system and getting new instruments were a part of the transitional process.

“We lost everything. So it was a difficult transition but I had to do it in the snap of a finger,” Ephraim said.

Bethel AME has been in Albany for more than 150 years and that’s not something church members want to forget.

“I was married here in this church. My children were baptized in this church. I was baptized in the church. A life of memories,” Pinneice Mosely, another member of the church, said.

From meeting new friends to learning how to worship, the church will always have a place in Simmons-Williams and Mosely’s lives. Ephraim said the loss of the church has been devastating for their members.

“Losing your house of worship is like losing a loved one,” Ephraim said.

Over the past few days, he has been thinking how to address the church in a time of hardship. He drove for many hours to clear is mind.

“I asked God to give me something that would give them healing, but give them courage. Motivate them, but speak to their grief,” Ephraim said.

Ephraim says he wouldn’t have been able to hold another service without the support of the community. Jim Morrow is one of pastors that reached out to Ephraim offering support.

First United Methodist is showing their support by donating offerings they collect to help rebuild Bethel AME.

“We do that in concert with so many. Bethel AME, St. Paul’s helps. We all work together. Our downtown churches are trying to demonstrate the unity of our community,” Morrow said.

Morrow added that the bond between the downtown churches continues to be important for the city’s success. Bo Dorough, Mayor of the Albany, was also there to show his support.

" I wanted to be here today to express my support. This church was built on the sacrifice of freedman. It is really a landmark in our city,” Dorough said.

Bethel AME is accepting donations to help the long and arduous rebuilding process.

For more information on how you can help, contact Ephraim at 470-333-2702.

