Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus
150 bags were given away
150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Shawn Gaylor, spokesperson for Gurnee Police Department, describes a shooting at a Six Flags...
Six Flags shooting 'not a random act,' police spokesperson says
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe