Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker Co. armed robbery
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus

Latest News

FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary
FILE - Inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame pose at a news conference in New York, Feb. 4,...
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Atlanta City Councilmembers will weigh idea of setting aside money to help fund women's access...
Georgia’s six-week abortion law allowed to stand