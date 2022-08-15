Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Around 3,000 students started back to school on Lowndes High School.
Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls

Latest News

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Sunday was the first service since Wednesdays damaging storms
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms