Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death.

It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.

“17 didn’t make you talk so let’s raise this up let’s see what’s going to happen now,” Yolander said.

Cathy Jones, Owner of Boxed With Love and Yolander are teaming up to get someone to speak up.

“I believe if we get more money, get it out to you however much we raise, maybe someone that say something, knows something, will say something,” Jones said.

Jones’s son was killed nearly 5 years ago, but the person who killed him was caught. Brown is left without that closure.

“It did take a year, the money didn’t go nowhere. We didn’t get no one, so hey let’s turn it up a little bit,” Yolander said.

Jones is using her Boxed With Love resource center. The proceeds of what she sells will go towards the crime stoppers fund.

“Cleaning supplies, furniture, toys, air fryers, rice cookers,” Jones said, referring to items up for sale.

Yolander Brown thinks getting more money for the reward will get someone to speak up (WALB)

Yolander said this is not the only time they’re going to be having a yard sale

“We are not going nowhere. This is not just going to end here,” she said.

The next fundraiser is set up for August 27 at 1201 West Oglethorpe Boulevard. Jones said they may be impromptu some days, but will announce plans on Facebook.

“Whenever we have the timing. Maybe during the week, we may come up here. So we will be leaving everything set up,” Jones said.

She added that the support so far has been rewarding.

“My coworkers from 30 years ago., they saw it on Facebook. They are making phone calls to me, coming in shopping with us. I’m just grateful that people are in awe of what we’re doing,” Jones said.

