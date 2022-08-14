Ask the Expert
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns.

Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School.

After students were arguing, he said one student thought he heard the other student make a threat.

Cummings said they immediately secured the student and started investigating the incident.

After several witness interviews, Cummings said they determined no threat was made and no students were in danger.

He added that they investigate alleged threats in depth and work with law enforcement to put an armed officer in every school.

