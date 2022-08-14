Ask the Expert
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children. It's unclear whether the fire and the crash are connected.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) - One person has died and another 17 people were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar on Saturday for an event to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities said.

WNEP-TV said the crash occurred outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at about 6:15 p.m. It said police and emergency medical personnel were on the scene attending to multiple injured people.

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that a male suspect is in custody awaiting criminal charges.

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children in nearby Nescopeck, the station reported.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s crash were not immediately clear, including whether there was any connection to the Nescopeck fire or the fundraising effort.

The first funerals for victims of the fire were held Friday, and more were scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Authorities have said the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

