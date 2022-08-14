ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As South Georgia keeps a weakening frontal boundary in the vicinity, there will remain a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning with some of these showers and storms can not be ruled out. However, we will be drying out the further into the night we go. We’ll be seeing lows down into the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday morning.

Moving forward, it’s going to be a much drier across southwest Georgia. For Sunday temperatures only rise into the upper 80s for highs and lows down in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine will be around as well, so it will be a good time to hit the pool or get out and explore South Georgia’s many wonders. Sunday night will be mostly clear as well with no signs of rain. It looks like the same type of benign weather pattern sticks around for Monday as well. Not many chances for rain, but showers and storms will be at a higher chance than Sunday. Highs will also be higher into the lower 90s.

By Tuesday, though we do start to see rain chances climb even higher. Now that’s because we do have more moisture building back up in the atmosphere and we will also be seeing those warmer highs in the 90s. Wednesday, the upper-level jet stream (relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere) is forecast to become more east-west oriented which will allow for the development of more showers and storms. We really start seeing the effects of this by Thursday with rain chances increasing to 60% to close out the week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout that later part of the work week and the next weekend. Highs will be sitting in the low to mid-90s once again so typical summertime showers and thunderstorms will be returning and we will be seeing those loves getting right back into the 70s.

