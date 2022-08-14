Ask the Expert
The dry conditions may last one more day before rain returns to SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are holding on to these dry conditions in southwest Georgia for tonight and for portions of Monday. This should help us maintain mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Now, we do have a little bit of moisture in the atmosphere, so it may not be a pleasant cooldown, but we will take it.

An upper-level trough is expected to push northward as we get into Monday. However, we do not see anything really developing during that time to allow any better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. This means another dry day is in store with a few clouds mixing in with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be hot out there as we climb into the low 90s. However, we could be seeing better chances for rain as that trough helps a new system induce the lifting needed for showers and storms on Tuesday. We will be seeing heat index values staying above our actual highs, so expect to feel like the upper 90s despite only rising into the low 90s. We will keep that potential through Wednesday and beyond.

There will be even higher chances for showers and thunderstorms to arrive back into the forecast by mid-week. Upper-level dynamics will allow for a better lifting in the atmosphere by the late week, so this will help reinforce the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms back into Southwest Georgia throughout the rest of the week. So expect some very good chances for widespread shower and thunderstorm chances. Thursday and onward and it doesn’t look like we’re going to be seeing much dry time during this period after we get through Wednesday. The primary threat will remain flooding, gusty winds, and lightning potential all across southwest Georgia. Temperatures during this period will quickly rise into the low 90s before falling into the upper 80s due to all the rainfall and cloud cover.

Tropical Update: Current guidance has the system in the Gulf of Mexico near Texas is not expected to develop in the next 2 to 5 days.

