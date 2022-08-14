150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools are back in session on Monday and the community is continuing to give back.

“The smiles that we were able to put on families faces, kids faces, and just all around the community. It was so enriching and so cherishing,” Keimon Jefferson, organizer of the book bag donation fundraiser, said.

DJ Tripp from 96.3 WJIZ interviewing Keimon Jefferson about the giveaway (WALB)

In partnership with other small businesses and partners in Albany, Jefferson organized an effort to get their hands on 150 book bags then give them away to people who need them. These groups include CryptoKidzz, Man Day Organization, Pips & Drip and Georgia Heat.

Albany radio station 96.3 WJIZ-FM was at the giveaway and other giveaways around Albany to spotlight the efforts.

“I asked my son, did he want to come on and get a book bag. He said yes. I appreciate it.,” said a mother who attended the giveaway.

The woman wanted to remain anonymous, but said she stumbled upon the giveaway while walking home with her son. She doesn’t have a car to get around, but now her son at least has a book bag for school.

“I just think it’s a big help with the kids. They were like ‘mama we need a book bag’. So now they have a book bag. They are happy, I’m happy,” Cheryl Lewis, another mom her attended the event, said.

Jefferson wanted the giveaway to be about the bags, but also what will go in them.

“We’re actually teaching our kids about financial literacy,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson hopes he can provide kids information about financial literacy and expose them to newer ways to invest like cryptocurrency.

“If I can teach them early on the things that adults are learning right now, by the time that they’re adults, they are going to be so far ahead,” Jefferson said.

