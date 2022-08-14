Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side.

The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community.

That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year Our Kids, Our Future, an Albany organization, has hosted its kickball game. This year Team Justice and Team Peace went head-to-head.

The Albany Organization is making the kickball game an annual tradition. (walb)

“Honestly it can get real, real real, real competitive and for adults to come out and just shoe that we can come out together. Even though we want to win, it’s competitive in that we can do it in a positive way,” said Yucca Simpson, a player on Team Peace.

With unity on their mind, each team dedicated their time and sweat to show what the community should model after.

Team Peace and Team Justice battled for this year's trophy. (walb)

Ricardo Rivera Senior played on Team Justice and said the game touched him personally as he’s been impacted by violence.

“One of my best friends or a brother of mine was killed due to gun violence and another one due to violence in general. For us as African American men and woman to come out and be out here for our community, I think it’s a big impact on our community,” he said.

Albany Police Chief Michael parsley joined in on the fun. Just Saturday morning he witnessed violence as a new homicide investigation is underway. He said a change in violence has to start with the Albany community’s support.

Chief Persley said crime in Albany won't get better until the community starts making a change together. (walb)

”And thriving and growing means we need to take care of our future generations. This is the Good Life City. This is what it means,” he said referring to to the fellowship that happened at the event. “so everyone across the city of Albany, Dougherty County and even surrounding areas, we can always have a good time and violence doesn’t even have to be the answer.”

So, who won? Team peace took the win with a game score of 9 to 7 but everyone who attended the game is hoping both peace and justice will start winning in Albany.

