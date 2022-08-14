Ask the Expert
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and dangerous and are believed to be in the Albany area.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday.

Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and are believed to be in the Albany area.

Both are facing charges including 2 counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children, 3rd degree.

Posted by Baker County, Georgia Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects are encouraged to call the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-734-3002, the Newton Police Department at 229-734-5331 or Investigator Lyle Mathis with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-309-4998.

