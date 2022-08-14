2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday.

Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and are believed to be in the Albany area.

Both are facing charges including 2 counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children, 3rd degree.

Arrest warrants have been issued for B/M William Underwood Sims, 20 years of age of Dawson and Wayne Keith, Jr, 17 years... Posted by Baker County, Georgia Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects are encouraged to call the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-734-3002, the Newton Police Department at 229-734-5331 or Investigator Lyle Mathis with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-309-4998.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.