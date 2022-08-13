Trojans look to take over under Mike Coe

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to officially begin this fall over in Douglas as Mike Coe has taken the reigns of the Coffee Trojans.

The Trojans boast a program that expects to contend in AAAAA every year and the guys are still in search of their first state title.

Robby Pruitt built a powerhouse in his time in Douglas, four ten win seasons, a region title and one trip to Atlanta.

So this program has been built to last and Coach Coe looks to take advantage of that, but he also notes they have to take things one step at a time.

”We can’t get sky high and then get low and you know I mean we don’t want to bounce around, we want to stay even keel and just get better every day, I know that’s you know cliché but that’s really what we want to do,” said Coe. “Starting when we get here in the morning, lifting weights and going outside and doing 7-on-7′s, to the classroom activities, making sure we’re eating, nutrition and then practice and then hydrating and eating after practice. Everything we do we want to do it well and if you do that, you stack enough days that becomes who you are and right now that is what we’re chasing.”

The Trojans are ready to open this season with a bang and the Coe era will begin at Tift County on the 19th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.