Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Trojans look to take over under Mike Coe

Video from WALB
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to officially begin this fall over in Douglas as Mike Coe has taken the reigns of the Coffee Trojans.

The Trojans boast a program that expects to contend in AAAAA every year and the guys are still in search of their first state title.

Robby Pruitt built a powerhouse in his time in Douglas, four ten win seasons, a region title and one trip to Atlanta.

So this program has been built to last and Coach Coe looks to take advantage of that, but he also notes they have to take things one step at a time.

”We can’t get sky high and then get low and you know I mean we don’t want to bounce around, we want to stay even keel and just get better every day, I know that’s you know cliché but that’s really what we want to do,” said Coe. “Starting when we get here in the morning, lifting weights and going outside and doing 7-on-7′s, to the classroom activities, making sure we’re eating, nutrition and then practice and then hydrating and eating after practice. Everything we do we want to do it well and if you do that, you stack enough days that becomes who you are and right now that is what we’re chasing.”

The Trojans are ready to open this season with a bang and the Coe era will begin at Tift County on the 19th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus
Around 3,000 students started back to school on Lowndes High School.
Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls

Latest News

Crisp County readies for the start to the 2022 season.
Cougars are confident in year one under Lawrence Smith
ASU junior defensive back Jalen Mitchell after he broke a pass up
Golden Rams turn up in first padded practice
VSU head football coach Jackson is new at the helm but a few of his seniors were a part of the...
VSU kicked off fall camp under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson
WALB
VSU kicks off fall camp