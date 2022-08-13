Ask the Expert
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads dating to his failed 2017 Senate bid.(WSFA)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads dating to his failed 2017 Senate bid.

A jury awarded Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC made false and defamatory statements with a TV ad during the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Moore called the ruling a vindication.

The Senate Majority PAC argued the ad was substantially true and planned to appeal.

Moore is a former judge known for backing public display of the Ten Commandments and hardline stances against same-sex marriage. Misconduct allegations against Moore rocked his 2017 race, which was won by a Democrat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

