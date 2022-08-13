Ask the Expert
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m.

Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or APD at 229-431-2100.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

