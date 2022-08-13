Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will admit anyone who identifies as female. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students.

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school.

This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

“To be one of the first single-sex schools to take a stance on it, you’re going to draw a lot of attention from that,” Courtney Vick, a 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall, said.

WSMV reports the school is taking a step to include transgender individuals, which Vick supports.

“I do hope that some students who previously didn’t feel comfortable apply to Harpeth Hall now,” Vick said.

A spokesperson with Harpeth Hall said the school’s application process would remain the same, and it receives many applications each year for a limited number of openings.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
New poultry plant opens in Americus
Torres is finally returning home after over 200 of fighting COVID in the hospital.
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital

Latest News

A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation