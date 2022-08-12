Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family.

Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.

Phoebe officials said he required intubation and remained on a ventilator for more than four months. In March, Phoebe’s critical care team even brought him back to life when his heart stopped.

After that, he recovered and was able to come off the ventilator. After 206 days in the hospital, Torres was able to go home Thursday morning to continue his recovery with the help of his family.

“I am happy. I thank everyone who took care of me – the nurses who took care of me, who were in charge of my care. I thank you very much,” he said.

Torres left in celebration as Phoebe’s staff gathered to celebrate his discharge, lining the hallways as Torres left his hospital room. Some of Torres’ nurses even gave him a framed picture of them together.

“They all were good with me. When I needed them, they were all there right away,” Torres said referring to the Phoebe nursing staff.

Longest COVID Patient Discharge Thankfully, the most recent wave of COVID cases has not been as severe as some previous surges. The Phoebe Family, however, is acutely aware that COVID can and does still cause critical illness and death. Some of our patients continue to overcome incredible challenges and show an amazing will to survive and recover from serious COVID complications. Today, we honored one such patient who was discharged after more than 200 days in the hospital -- a longer hospitalization than any of our other COVID patients. Posted by Phoebe Putney Health System on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.