New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville the new Hollywood?

Not just yet, but city leaders are hoping to make that more of a reality with a new resource.

Six films have come to bring their stories to life in Thomasville. The rise in filming has prompted the city to act by making sure it’s easier for anyone to come and film a movie.

An official film page has been created on the Visit Thomasville site. The page puts all film resources like ordinances and permits in one spot for filmmakers. It even has a talent information tab that notifies actors about opportunities.

Bonnie Hayes, City of Thomasville tourism director, said this makes Thomasville camera-ready and film-friendly. She hopes the new addition will attract more filmmakers.

“We’re learning so much more. Each time we have a new group come to town. They come with a different set of needs. We’re trying our best to anticipate what they want and that’s one of the reasons that we have the film website available,” she said.

And more films coming into the city means improvements in the economy.

“Economically across the community, we definitely see an increase. You see an increase in the business directly with the goods and services being transacted and also we see it in sales taxes,” Hayes said. “And the great thing about that is that is the part that can really benefit the community as a whole the sales taxes, they go right back into the community to provide the services that the city gives out across the board.”

“One Way” starring Machine Gun Kelly is set to premiere on Sept. 2. Hayes said 90% of the movie was filmed in Thomasville.

She added that showcasing Thomasville in a different light not only helps the City of Roses out economically but also increases tourism.

“It’s really fun to see these visitors come in and they look for these things. And eventually, once we have enough movies made here in Thomasville might be fun to make, maybe do a movie trail and we can lead people around to see this is where that shot was made,” she said.

Thomasville businesses also got their shot at the big screen. The Bookshelf Owner Andy Jones said her shop will be in the upcoming movie called “Sam and Kate” starring Dustin Hoffman. Jones said seeing her business debut outside of books is refreshing to see.

“I wasn’t sure what the impact of the film industry would be. But we saw an increase not only in some foot traffic and business, but we also were able to showcase our beautiful store,” she said.

And who wouldn’t want to see some of their favorite movie stars walking across the street from them? Nancy Gordan has lived in Thomasville for 50 years. She says the film industry has brought a lot of growth to her city.

“I think that having the film industry here, of course, brings more opportunities for people in this area to be involved in to have the recognition that it brings to our town and city over the whole state of the whole United States. And I feel like that it gives us an opportunity to have another aspect of culture added to the town,” Gordan said.

Stanley Fiveash, another Thomasville resident, said he’s ready for the next big film to come film in the small city.

“It is great, bring on more. Bring on more,” he said. “I think it’s been a real big boom. It’s a great impact for the local shops here along Broad Street, our local hotels, our local eateries, which we have plenty good ones.”

So when will another film project happen?

Hayes said as of right now, there aren’t any active applications for a new film. But there have been talks of another movie production from Thomasville Pictures.

