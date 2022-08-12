Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New poultry plant opens in Americus

Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.
Tamarack is a new poultry plant in Americus. They make high-quality, ready-to-eat frozen foods.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it.

Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world.

Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to be in the Southeast.

Robert Fleet is the llant manager of Tamarack Americus.
Robert Fleet is the llant manager of Tamarack Americus.(Source: WALB)

“Well, one thing is to get on the East Coast. And of course, Georgia is the Poultry Capital, where you have a lot of poultry industry, as well as a lot of exports, as well as industry that you can purchase product from cheaper than having to ship it all the way across the country. So, it was more or less to get open to customers, as well as have accessibility to the East Coast market as well,” Robert Fleet, plant manager, said.

The key difference between BandD and Tamarack is the efficiency of their equipment.

Tim Andersen is the president of Tamarack Americus.
Tim Andersen is the president of Tamarack Americus.(Source: WALB)

“Tamarack will do many of the same things and for delivery on the East Coast. And we’ve also automated a lot of the functions that we do manually in Idaho. We have automated here in America. So, it will help us geographically because we source much of our chicken, our protein from the southeast, and the automation will help put out product more quickly,” Tim Andersen, president of Tamarack Americus, said.

In order to attract employees, Tamarack managers said they did a wage study to be sure their employees were taken care of.

Tamarack Foods expects to hire 150-200 more employees.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
Miller County
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis

Latest News

Queso Shrimpico Taco
Fuzzy’s Taco set to open soon in Lee Co.
Tyler Harper speaks with Ag leaders
South Ga farmers voice concerns to ag commission candidate
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
New restaurant
New vegan restaurant coming to downtown Moultrie