Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
Miller County
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis

Latest News

Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
A rise in filming has prompted the city to introduce a new resource for filmmakers.
New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence
A picture at Bethal AME from the 1970s of a vacation Bible school class.
Bethel AME Church moving forward after damage in Wednesday storms
WALB
New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence