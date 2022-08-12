Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians

Proposals aimed at inflation relief
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner )(Megan Varner | AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.

The second proposal is focused on property taxes. Called the “Georgia Homeowner Rebate,” the state would use another $1 billion to allow local governments to exempt part of qualified households’ values. The proposal stated that up to $20,000 of a household’s value would be exempted if the proposal is approved by the Georgia General Assembly. The average Georgian would save up to $500 on their property taxes in 2023.

Gov. Kemp said, “the proposals I am announcing today put the people of our state and their families first.”

