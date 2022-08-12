Drying out over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of a weak front slowly sliding south, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into early evening. As the front moves to the Gulf coast this weekend, rain chances hold Saturday. Drier air settles in for a much nicer Sunday with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs slightly below average upper 80s low 90s while lows drop from the low 70s into the upper 60s. A welcomed break from the muggy summer conditions.

Next week starts dry then rain becomes likely for an extended stretch. Highs climb into the low-mid 90s but as wetter weather takes over readings drop into the upper 80s.

