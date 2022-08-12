Cougars are confident in year one under Lawrence Smith

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Cordele, the Lawrence Smith era is set to begin on the gridiron at Crisp County.

Smith, was the offensive coordinator a year ago under Miguel Patrick and now he hopes to be the guy that leads the Cougars to their first state title.

The Cougars are a contender every year in AAA, and last season the guys saw their season end in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Cedar Grove.

This year, the Cougars believe they are the team to beat and the team is itching to get after someone new.

”The guys have been working hard, that’s something that some of them have talked to me about, you know hey coach, we are kind of tired of hitting on each other,” said Smith. “It’s something that they are really looking forward too and I’m looking forward too it as well. You know you get those early season games that you want to get those mistakes out but you want to see how you are going to compete against other people.“

”We’ve been popping each other for a little minute you know as far as pads go and you know in LCA camp, we faced a couple of other teams there but you know we are very hungry for the season, see what we can accomplish, see what we can do,” said senior running back Semaj Chatfield. “We need to hold that big trophy at the end, that’s the only thing that we want to accomplish. We are going to take it game by game and try to go 1-0 throughout each week you know but in the end we want to hold that big trophy.”

The Cougars are ready to get this season underway and they open with Dooly County on August 19th.

