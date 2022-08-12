Ask the Expert
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight

By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big fight broke out inside the school.

Several parents reached out to both WALB and our sister station WTVY, saying they’re worried there could be more violence at the school.

Thirteen students were involved. Some of them are suspended and others will be expelled.

Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the school should be the first call parents make.

“It would be beneficial if any parents would ask a school official, they can call the school. And many parents did, they called the school yesterday and told us what they had heard, and we were able to dispel those rumors immediately with them. Also, if they sign up for our district communication program which is (a reminder). They were issued a statement yesterday that had the details involved of the incident and that those details included everything that needed to be known. It didn’t have any information about the rumors because they were just rumors.”

As for the rumors that are going around, the superintendent told WALB News 10 that no teachers were hurt in the fight. Early County Jail officials said no gun was found after the fight.

