Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department.

Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and Tift Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Patterson, with gunshot wounds. She was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tifton police.

Brown was arrested on Thursday after an hour-long standoff in Sylvester, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Brown was inside a family member’s house and was pointing a gun at himself. There were no injuries after Brown was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tifton police said Brown was charged with felony murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Brown is being held in the Tift County Jail.

“This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson, which had been broken off by Patterson,” police said Thursday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department (229) 382-3132 or the police department’s tip line at (229) 391-3991.

