Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

A Terrell County home caught on fire on Tuesday, August 2nd.
A Terrell County home caught on fire on Tuesday, August 2nd.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms.

The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire.

Albany Fire responded to the house fire call on the 600 block of West 2nd Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Rubin Jordan, assistant fire chief of Albany Fire Department, said these calls are not rare.

Albany Fire Department responded to the fire swiftly, the home sustained damages to its attic
Albany Fire Department responded to the fire swiftly, the home sustained damages to its attic(WALB)

“It’s not like every house is getting struck, but that chance is there. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough for us to be vigilant,” Jordan said.

In his 30 years with the Albany Fire Department, Jordan said he expects about 3 calls for fires caused by lightning. He said that number can vary from year to year.

The fire on Wednesday was contained and minor damages were sustained to the house, but fire personnel had to cut the power to the house because it had damage in the attic.

Jordan was thankful that the crew got there early enough before the fire got out of hand.

“Let me tell you, if it’s too big let the professionals come in. Get out, call 911,″ Jordan said.

Other storms last week in Terrell County caused damage to two homes, one of them being a home built in the 1800′s. No one was hurt.

An Albany home caught fire on Wednesday, August 10th
An Albany home caught fire on Wednesday, August 10th(WALB)

State Farm said Georgia is second in the nation for the most lightning damage claims, causing more than $7 million in damage each year.

State Farm agent Karen Cohilas said August and September are the most active months for lightning strike claims.

“We are right in the middle of it. It’s not surprising to see lightning this time of year but it’s still devastating,” Cohilas said.

Jordan advises residents who are concerned that lighting has struck their homes to look for obvious signs.

“Obviously, the damage. You will damage the electrical panel then if you get a surge. Also a shockwave in the house. You’ll be able to see the lights flickering,″ Jordan said.

Jordan said lightning rods can work, but they are not 100% reliable. He also said homes will always be one of the best places to stay safe during a thunderstorm.

As for devices, Cohilas said If it’s an electronic device, it can be impacted by lightning.

She added that there is no way to protect devices once the lightning strikes, but before a storm rolls in, she advises residents to unplug devices of value.

Cohilas also said it is smart to get a professional to access nearby trees that could fall from wind or lightning.

“If you do have damage trees on your property or something as leaning towards your house, it’s always good to take care of that before it hits your homes because it’s a lot harder to repair your home than it is to remove a tree,” Cohilas said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis
Miller County
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed.
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
Fitzgerald police have arrested 3 TEENAGE BOYS ACCUSED OF driving a stolen car INTO A GUN STORE...
Three teens arrested for stealing guns from Fitzgerald firearms store

Latest News

Crisp regional is getting 1 million dollars to help cover a loss of revenue after the COVID-19...
Crisp Regional awarded $1M to cover loss of revenue
City officials said the overflow stopped when power returned to the station.
Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany
Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished