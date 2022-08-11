Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials.

The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station.

An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm Street.

City officials said the overflow stopped when power returned to the station.

“Residents should avoid contact with water in the canal system for the next 30 days as a precaution. No City of Albany drinking water systems were affected,” city officials said.

