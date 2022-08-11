Ask the Expert
Less rain and lower humidity over the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy weather kept SGA wet Thursday. There were periods of heavy rain and gusty winds however showers lifted north and diminished early evening. Overnight mostly cloudy however isolated showers move in early Friday. Much like the past several days showers and thunderstorms spread north through the afternoon and evening.

Unless there’re breaks in the cloud deck, viewing not ideal for tonight’s last Supermoon of the year aka the Full Sturgeon Moon of August.

For the weekend, rain chances hold Saturday as a summertime cold front slides south. Ahead and along the boundary showers are likely. Behind the boundary which pushes through late Saturday drier air filters in for Sunday. Less humidity, lower rain chances and temperatures take over for a few day. Rather pleasant with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Rain chances and temperatures gradually rise next week.

In the eastern Atlantic, Invest 97-L has dissolved with no odds of developing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

