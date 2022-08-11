Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI still asking for information in Fitzgerald double homicide case

The GBI is asking for information about the 2019 deaths of Kevin and Cedric Kind.
The GBI is asking for information about the 2019 deaths of Kevin and Cedric Kind.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is continuing to ask for information that leads to the arrests of those responsible for the deaths of two brothers in Fitzgerald.

The GBI is asking for information about the 2019 deaths of Kevin and Cedric Kind.

The brothers were found shot to death in two separate locations. Kevin Kind, 42, was found dead in the 300 block of Palm Street inside a car wash. Cedric Kind, 40, was found dead inside his house in the 500 block of Cypress Street.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of those responsible for the shooting deaths, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Perry Office (478) 987-4545, the Fitzgerald Police Department (229) 426-5000 or the anonymous GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis
Miller County
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed.
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
Fitzgerald police have arrested 3 TEENAGE BOYS ACCUSED OF driving a stolen car INTO A GUN STORE...
Three teens arrested for stealing guns from Fitzgerald firearms store

Latest News

Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms
Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts...
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
Valdosta State University, home of the Blazers!
VSU students move in for new school year