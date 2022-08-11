GBI still asking for information in Fitzgerald double homicide case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is continuing to ask for information that leads to the arrests of those responsible for the deaths of two brothers in Fitzgerald.

The GBI is asking for information about the 2019 deaths of Kevin and Cedric Kind.

The brothers were found shot to death in two separate locations. Kevin Kind, 42, was found dead in the 300 block of Palm Street inside a car wash. Cedric Kind, 40, was found dead inside his house in the 500 block of Cypress Street.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of those responsible for the shooting deaths, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Perry Office (478) 987-4545, the Fitzgerald Police Department (229) 426-5000 or the anonymous GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

