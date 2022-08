LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular restaurant coming to Lee County is set to open soon.

The developer of Fuzzy’s Taco, 101 Tower Place Lane, says they are aiming to open on Aug. 22.

They hired around 90 employees.

The Lee County location will be the first out of their 150 locations that will have a drive-thru.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.