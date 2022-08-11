Albany City Commission and Dougherty Co. finalize SPLOST agreement

Ask the Expert
Albany City Commissioners and Dougherty County Commissioners finalize their SPLOST decision.
Albany City Commissioners and Dougherty County Commissioners finalize their SPLOST decision.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, city commissioners held one last special called meeting to approve their split on SPLOST funding.

The city and county decided on a 36/64 split with the county providing an additional $3.5 million for the separation of stormwater and sewage.

“I’m delighted that the process ended successfully. I did have some doubt as we progressed but we did end in a good place and I think we made the best decision for all of our citizens in Albany and Dougherty County,” Dougherty County Commissioner, Gloria Gaines said.

The discussion on splitting the SPLOST funds has been going on since the beginning of July. Albany city Commissioner, Jon Howard said that the road leading up to the decision was a difficult one.

“It was a long exhausting process but I think that as commissioners of the city and county leadership, we should’ve started much earlier,” Howard said.

After the city and county agreed on the split, they briefly discussed the projects that SPLOST will be used for, in the city and in Dougherty County. The vote on these projects came down to 5 in favor, 1 abstained and 1 opposed.

“The reason I voted no is because this is the first time in a number of years that the citizens of this city will have no infrastructure projects,” Howard said.

Despite Howard’s concerns, Gaines was satisfied with the outcome of the project list.

“I think we ended up with a list of projects on both sides that our citizens can support,” Gaines said.

The board of elections approved the City’s decision on SPLOST 8 meaning that a question will appear on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

