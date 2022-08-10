Ask the Expert
VSU police chief named president of Ga. Association of Chiefs of Police

Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe was sworn in as the 60th president of the...
Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe was sworn in as the 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on July 26.(Source: Valdosta State University)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta States Chief of Police Alan Rowe has been sworn in as the 60th president of The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

He’s been a part of the campus police for eight years now and he said he’s honored to be the president for the association.

With new students moving in on campus, he gave some tips on ways students can ensure their safety.

“The very basic one that I would want everyone to focus on is quite simply, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings,” said Rowe. “You know because this is your community, you’re the ones who live here and spend time here, you know when something doesn’t look right. Call us. Let us know what that is so we can start looking into it.”

“If you ever feel uncomfortable, have one of us walk with you. We’re here for that as well. Try to keep up with your belongings. And of course, register your personal property with us so we have all the important information in case it were to go missing.”

Rowe has been in law enforcement for 20 years He enjoys being campus police because he gets to be a part of the educational experience, spending time and educating students instead of traditional law enforcement roles.

