Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on...
A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. City officials approved the honor for Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in February 2020 after being chased by three white men in pickup trucks who spotted him running in their neighborhood. All three men were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery is being honored by his hometown after stiff sentences for hate crimes against the white men who chased and killed him.

Dozens of people joined Arbery’s family on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Brunswick city officials unveiled signs designating a 2.7-mile roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased by three men in pickup trucks who wrongly suspected him of committing crimes.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life terms for hate crimes by a federal judge Monday. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, got 35 years.

All three had already received life sentences in a Georgia court for Arbery’s murder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

