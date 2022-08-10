Thomasville couple arrested in business theft

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested in connection to thousands of dollars in thefts at a Thomasville doctor’s office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts that happened at Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office.

Susan was charged with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance and one count of computer invasion of privacy. Justin was charged with one count of theft by taking.

In May, the GBI was asked to investigate after funds were taken from the business. The GBI said it was determined that Susan was an employee there.

“Additional charges are expected regarding this investigation once a final amount of the thefts is determined,” GBI officials said in a release. “Agents believe that the known thefts total approximately $100,000 and could even be higher when additional requested records are received and reviewed.”

WALB News 10 confirmed that Justin was an officer with the Thomasville Police Department. WALB News 10 reached out to the business and the police department and both declined to comment.

