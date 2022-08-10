Rain and storms a few more days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms increased in coverage and intensity Wednesday afternoon. Strong became strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. Early evening storms have weakened however rain likely through mid evening. Overnight mostly cloudy with a few showers possible around sunrise. Next round of rain and storms midday into the evening Thursday.

This tropical airmass holds and ends the week with another round of rain. Into the weekend drier air filters south which wipes out the moisture for less rain and lower temperatures and humidity for a few days.

Plan for a pleasant weekend with slightly below average temperatures. Unusually dry air will drop highs into the 80s and lows into the 60s. It’ll be a welcome change from the sultry summer conditions.

In the eastern Atlantic, Invest 97-L is disorganized however some gradual development is still possible as it tracks westward over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.