Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

