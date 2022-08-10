Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Sheriff Rick Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer offenses.

On July 26, the GBI was asked to investigate allegations of sexual battery against the sheriff.

The GBI said the allegations stem from a 911 call involving Morgan.

Morgan was arrested Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

