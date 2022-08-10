Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update.
The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
The Lee County Chamber of Commerce sent WALB News 10 a statement in support of the hospital.
Davis said despite challenges, they are optimistic the hospital will begin construction soon.
