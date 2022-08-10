Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update.

The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.

The Lee County Chamber of Commerce sent WALB News 10 a statement in support of the hospital.

Lee County is pleased that the Department of Community Health has approved the modifications to our CON (Certificate of Need) for the Lee County Medical Center. We continue to move forward with our intent to build a hospital in Lee County to provide healthcare options for its citizens. Despite challenges, we remain focused on improving the quality of life for our community. We feel that the construction of the medical center will also impact additional commercial growth to the area.

Davis said despite challenges, they are optimistic the hospital will begin construction soon.

